Manipur: 4 members of proscribed outfit arrested in Imphal West

Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested three members of a proscribed outfit from Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion activities and possession of illegal arms, an official statement said on Friday.

Advertisment

A combined team of police and the CRPF apprehended the three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) during a search operation at Phayeng area on Thursday, it said.

A country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

“They were involved in extortion activities,” the statement said.

Advertisment

During a search of their hideouts at Kangchup, a workshop for making illegal arms was also unearthed, it said.