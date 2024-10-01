Manipur: 48-hour bandh affects normal life in Thoubal district

Imphal, Oct 1 (PTI) A 48-hour bandh called by a Joint Action Committee over the failure to secure the release of two youths abducted by militants affected normal life in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

The bandh, which began at 3 am, was called by the JAC formed over the abduction of two local youths by militants on Friday. The JAC had threatened of democratic protests and a total shutdown in the district if the youths were not released by Monday night.

"The government had assured people of the release of the youths by Monday night but failed, as a result of which the bandh is underway. We will continue the stir till our boys are safely released," JAC convenor L Subol told reporters.

Thousands of people took to the streets and blocked National Highway 102, which connects Imphal with Moreh, at various places including Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok, police said.

At the blockade site near Mela Ground in Thoubal town, women protesters sat on the highway while youths burnt old tyres to prevent vehicular movement.

Business establishments downed their shutters while public transport was off the roads as government employees took detours to reach offices.

N Johnson Singh, who was on his way to New Keithelmanbi area in Imphal West district for SSC GD recruitment test for central forces, was accompanied by two friends but they lost their way and ended up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, where they were abducted by militants on Friday, a police officer said.

However, of the three friends, who hail from Thoubal, Johnson Singh was later rescued by the army.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday said the director general of police has been asked to ensure the release of the remaining two youths.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. Of the three youths, one was released while the two others are still in captivity. The central and the state governments are in touch to ensure the safe release of the two youths. We are engaging in talks now," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

"The DGP himself has gone to the place to have talks (with abductors). We believe that there will be a positive outcome. They have made some demands... But the government is trying to secure the unconditional release of the two youths. The government is discharging its duties to secure their release," Singh added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year. PTI COR ACD