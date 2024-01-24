Assam Rifles jawan in Manipur kills self, fires at 6 colleagues

Imphal: At least six Assam Rifles personnel were injured after a soldier opened fire at them before killing himself in Manipur’s Chandel district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sajik Tampak area late on Tuesday when the Assam Rifles jawan fired at his colleagues, they said.

He later shot himself dead, a police officer said.

“... This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with the ongoing ethnic conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts," the Manipur Police said on X.

There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo - Myanmar border in South Manipur.



One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 24, 2024

The injured personnel, who are undergoing treatment, are reported to be in “stable condition”, the officer said.