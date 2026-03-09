Manipur: 6 Kuki MLAs attend assembly virtually; CM says positive step in normalising situation

Imphal, Mar 9 (PTI) Six Manipur MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community attended the assembly session virtually, and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described that as a positive step towards normalising the situation in the ethnic violence-affected state.

Following the outbreak of violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribes in May 2023, 10 of its legislators had called for a separate administration and a political solution for the three ethnically related communities and had declined to join the Manipur government under the then CM Biren Singh's leadership.

The violence had physically separated the Meiteis of Manipur's valley districts and the Kukis, residents of the surrounding hill districts. Members of both communities have avoided passing through each other’s areas.

Six of nine Kuki Zo Hmar legislators attended the budget session of the assembly in virtual mode. They could be seen on a TV screen inside the House.

The chief minister said, "Attendance of the assembly session by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs is a positive step towards the normalisation of the current situation in the state. This is a good beginning, and everyone should encourage it." Of the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte died in February at a private hospital in Gurugram. He had sustained serious injuries during a mob attack in Imphal in the early days of ethnic violence in the state in 2023.

Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also welcomed the attendance of the MLAs from the Kuki Zo Hmar community.

He said six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attended the first day of the budget session.

Satyabrata Singh said that during the trust vote of the chief minister on February 5, three Kuki-Zo-Hmar legislators — Nemcha Kipgen, L M Khaute and Ngusanglur Sanate — participated in the session through video conference.

The Speaker later said that MLA Letpao Haokip had sought leave of absence during the budget session as he was ill, and it was granted.

The Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal community is currently represented by nine MLAs, of which six belong to the BJPs, two are from the Kuki Peoples' Alliance and one is an independent.

The six MLAs who attended the session on Monday include Nemcha Kipgen, LM Khaute (BJP), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), Ngursanglur Sanate (BJP), Kimneo Haokip Hansing (KPA), and Haokholet Kipgen (BJP).

Meanwhile, official sources said that the state government had earlier made elaborate arrangements for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs to participate in the budget session through video conference.

Preparations were made at NIC Kangpokpi, NIC Churachandpur, Manipur Bhawans in Guwahati and New Delhi to enable the tribal MLAs to attend the assembly session.

After Biren Singh’s resignation as chief minister in February 2025, President's Rule was imposed in the state. It was revoked on February 4 this year, and a popular government led by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh was formed.

Kuki Zo Hmar legislators then began to take part in government events.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, from the Kuki tribe, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister, was also given the portfolio of rural and panchayati raj development, along with hill and tribal affairs. PTI COR NN