Manipur: 7 arrested for damaging properties of elected members

Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Manipur police arrested seven people in connection with cases related to damage to properties of elected members, an official statement said on Friday.

The seven were arrested during the last two days and an investigation is underway, it said.

On November 16 protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs after bodies of six missing persons were recovered.

Earlier, 25 people have been arrested for causing arson at different residences of MLAs and ministers, police added. PTI COR RG