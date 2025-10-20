Manipur: 7 employees of state power company 'assaulted' in Churachandpur

Imphal, Oct 20 (PTI) Seven employees of Manipur State Power Company Limited were allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants on the premises of a sub-station in Churachandpur district, an official said on Monday.

The company strongly condemned the "brutal assault" of its employees.

"Seven staffers, including the officer in charge of the 33/11 kv sub-station at Tuila, were assaulted by unidentified miscreants on October 18 in the sub-station complex. The reasons behind the attack are not known to us," the official said.

In a statement, the power utility demanded a swift and transparent investigation and arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Notably, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC