Manipur: 7 militants involved in extortion cases arrested

Imphal, Oct 14 (PTI) Security forces arrested seven members of a banned militant outfit in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

Briefing reporters, SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh said, "Based on reliable information regarding the presence of Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) cadres in Langol Game village, security forces conducted a search operation and arrested seven members of the outfit including a woman." The arrested were identified as L. Alin (26), K. Rohit Singh (23), Sanju W. (20), P. Thoiba (26), W. Hero (21), Y. Bikash (23), and Henthoibi M. (41).

During the operation, authorities recovered two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, two pistols and camouflage uniforms, Singh said.

"As extortion activities have increased, the general population has begun to express their displeasure. Police are actively monitoring the situation. There have been instances where the public, for various reasons, has not disclosed information," Singh explained.

"Over the last four to five days, 11 people have been arrested by Imphal West district police in connection with extortion-related cases. We will start applying the National Security Act (NSA) to specific individuals as well," he warned.

"We will also begin recommending cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Singh said and urged the public to share information with the police to combat the rising number of extortion cases. PTI COR MNB