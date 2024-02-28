Manipur: Additional SP M Amit rescued in a joint operation by security forces

New Delhi: The Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Imphal West police, M Amit, who was abducted from his residence at Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai by armed miscreants, has been successfully rescued by a joint operation involving Central and State security forces.

The abduction took place around 7 pm yesterday, with more than 200 armed individuals reportedly storming the residential premises of M Amit. The miscreants forcefully entered the compound, vandalized parked cars, and fired multiple rounds before seizing the police officer.

Swift action by police and security forces ensued, resulting in the rescue of M Amit from a location in Imphal. During the rescue operation, three individuals, including a woman, sustained bullet injuries and were subsequently admitted to JNIMS Hospital for treatment.

According to reports from the scene, the armed assailants initially knocked on the gate of the Additional SP's residence, demanding his presence. Following their entry into the premises, chaos ensued, culminating in the abduction of M Amit.

In an official statement posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manipur Police detailed the incident, confirming the scale of the attack and the injuries sustained by some individuals during the confrontation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manipur Police wrote, “Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district."

Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February, 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 28, 2024

“On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat," it said.

As the situation unfolds, the authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the abduction and the identities of those responsible, while efforts are being made to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in the region.

Manipur has been hit by fierce fighting since last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.