Manipur ambush claims 13 lives suspected to be orchestrated by Kuki militants

New Delhi: In an ambush suspected to be orchestrated by Kuki militants, at least 13 individuals lost their lives near Leithao village in the Tengnoupal district under the Machi police station.

The deadly attack occurred in a wooded area approximately 35 kilometres from the Machi police station between 8 am and 9 am today, according to the regional newspaper reports.

The identity of the victims, whether civilians or members of a militant group, remains unconfirmed. Notably, no weapons were recovered from the ambush site.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, led by the Tengnoupal Superintendent of Police, reached the site. Simultaneously, a team from the Machi police station was en route to recover the bodies.

The ambush unfolded amidst the ongoing violent conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023, claiming more than 180 lives and causing numerous injuries. Tens of thousands of individuals have been displaced from their homes due to the conflict.

The Indian Express reports that the Leithu area in the Tengnoupal district, where the bodies were discovered, had no prior record of conflict during the current ethnic violence. The location is approximately 10 kilometres northwest of Saibol, where a recent attempt to target an Assam Rifles patrol through an IED attack occurred.

The State has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomis since May, resulting in over 180 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

In a related move, the State Government lifted the ban on mobile internet in most parts of the State until December 18. However, certain areas within a 2-kilometre radius of district boundaries will continue to experience mobile internet suspensions.