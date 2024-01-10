Manipur: Assam Rifles chief urges Moreh civil bodies to bat for peace

Imphal/Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen PC Nair on Wednesday told Moreh-based civil bodies that "all their grievances will be looked into and studied but it is for the people of the border town, particularly the women, to actively act towards restoration of peace." During his visit to Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the DGAR aimed "to open channels of communication and enhance coordination between security forces and the civil society groups", a statement said.

Advertisment

Sounding a note of caution, the Assam Rifles chief also asked all the civil society groups to tell those moving around with weapons that the central security forces shall retaliate in an appropriate manner if provoked or fired upon.

"It is in everybody’s interest to restore peace and thus everyone’s responsibility to work towards it. Assam Rifles shall always live up to the sobriquet of 'Friends of the North East' even in the most challenging circumstances," he added.

Moreh has seen increased violence since the last week of December. On January 2, six personnel including a BSF jawan and state police personnel were injured in an attack by militants. PTI COR DG MNB