Manipur assembly not dissolved, under suspended animation: State BJP chief

Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) Manipur BJP president A Sharda said the state Assembly has been put under "suspended animation" in accordance with the constitutional process, adding that the House has not been dissolved yet.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

Speaking to reporters, Sharda said, "Following the resignation of Singh on February 9 and in accordance with the constitutional process, suspended animation has been imposed and the assembly has not been dissolved yet." She said once the state's situation improves, the House could be reinstated.

Meanwhile, the Manipur CPI(M) unit said President's rule should be immediately revoked and fresh elections be held at the earliest.

CPI(M) state committee secretary Ksh Shanta told reporters that the party along with other like-minded parties will stand for the state's territorial integrity during President Rule.

"CPI(M) and all aligned parties will stand for Manipur's territorial integrity during President's rule and any attempt to break the state will not be allowed," Shanta added.

He asserted that the selfish quest for power among legislators brought the state to such a situation.

Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra rushed to the CM's secretariat after central rule was announced and stayed there for 40 minutes. However, it is not known if he met Singh.

Meanwhile, announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said. PTI COR MNB