Manipur Assembly pays obituary reference to 15 leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh

Imphal, Mar 9 (PTI) The Manipur Assembly on Monday paid obituary reference to 15 leaders who had passed away in 2025 and 2026.

Both ruling and opposition party leaders participated in the obituary reference to pay solemn tributes to the departed leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, two sitting MLAs Vungzagin Valte and N Kayisii and former ministers.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh told the House, "The passing away of former prime minister Manmohan Singh is a great loss to the nation." The CM also paid obituary references to Valte, who died last month in a private hospital in Gurugram. He said, "Vungzagin Valte passed away due to injuries sustained in an unfortunate incident. His passing away deeply affects us." The session was also attended by deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, BJP MLAs LM Khaute, N Sanate and Kuki Peoples' Alliance MLA Kimneo Hangshing attended the session "virtually", officials said.

The Manipur Assembly session, which resumed on Monday, will end on March 17. It will have seven sittings and will see the presentation of budget estimates for 2026-27, presentation of supplementary demand for grants 2025-26 and presentation of business advisory committee report, amongst others.

A previous one-day session was held on February 5, a day after Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of the state. PTI COR RG