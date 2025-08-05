Manipur awaits new chapter of unity, development under leadership of PM Modi, Shah: Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 5 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the northeastern state awaits a new chapter of unity, stability and development.

He congratulated Shah on the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving union home minister in the country.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "A grateful salute to Amit Shah ji on a historic milestone. Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Union Home Minister in the history of independent India. His tenure has now surpassed that of stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji and Shri LK Advani ji. This is not just a record. It is a reflection of trust, vision and unmatched commitment to the nation." Recalling that Manipur received "tireless support from Shah in the campaign to eradicate drugs menace from the state, Singh also said, "the Manipur People's Army, long unwilling to engage in peace talks, agreed to come to the table for the first time during his tenure".

Singh also said under Shah's leadership, talks with the militant outfit Zeliangrong United Front began and opened "new possibilities for reconciliation".

Singh continued that Shah's decision to "fence the entire Northeast stretch of the India-Myanmar border is a historic step", and that work has already begun on the ground, addressing a long-pending demand of the people of Manipur and the region.

Singh also said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, I believe a new chapter of unity, stability and development awaits Manipur." PTI CORR BDC