Manipur: Bhalla chairs first governor-in-council meeting

Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the first meeting of the governor-in-council on Tuesday, a statement said.

Crucial developmental and administrative matters were discussed in the meeting, it said.

Approvals were also given to some proposals, it added, without mentioning the details.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, principal secretaries, commissioners and administrative secretaries of various departments attended the meeting, the statement said.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on February 13, following which the Council of Ministers was dissolved. The governor is carrying on with the administration of the state on behalf of the president.

Earlier in the day, Bhalla met National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) MD Krishnan Kumar at the Raj Bhavan.

He updated the governor on the progress of various national highway projects underway in the state, and also discussed key challenges being faced in their implementation.

Bhalla said necessary measures should be taken to address these challenges so that timely completion of the projects can be ensured, a statement said.