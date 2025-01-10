Manipur: Bhalla visits Moreh, takes stock of situation at India-Myanmar border

Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday visited Moreh, which is located at the India-Myanmar border, and took stock of the situation there.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said Bhalla took stock of the overall functioning of the Integrated Check Post (ICP), and officials of the Land Ports Authority of India gave a presentation to him on it.

"The Governor visited the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate No. 1 and No. 2. He then went to Govajang Village where he was briefed by CO 25 BRTF (commanding officer of the 25 Border Roads Task Force) about the ongoing fencing works along the Indo-Myanmar border," it said.

Bhalla, the former Union home secretary, also met leaders of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and heard their grievances, it said.

He met with different business and community leaders in Moreh town, including the Border Trade Chamber of Commerce, Tamil Sangam, Manipur Muslim Council, and Gurkha Samaj, and heard their concerns, it added.

"The leaders expressed their concerns, emphasising the hardships they have faced due to the suspension of all cross-border business activities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The governor distributed gifts among Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel and the local workforce as a gesture of encouragement, it said.

Moreh is located in the Tenugopal district, where Kukis live. PTI CORR SOM