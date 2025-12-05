Manipur Bhavan Imphal renamed Lok Bhavan

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan in Manipur has been officially renamed Lok Bhavan, an official said on Friday.

The change comes in the wake of instructions from the home ministry on renaming Raj Bhavans across the country as Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas as Lok Niwas.

A notification issued by the governor's secretariat said, "The governor of Manipur is pleased to state that Raj Bhavan Imphal be hereby renamed as Lok Bhavan Imphal." The order came into effect from December 3, it said. PTI COR MNB