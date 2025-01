New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Newly-appointed governors of Manipur and Bihar on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Advertisment

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the meetings in separate posts on X.

"Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.

Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan also called on the President, according to another post. PTI AKV RHL