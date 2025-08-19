Manipur: BJP accuses Cong of using unparliamentary terms such as 'vote chor' to mislead public

Imphal, Aug 19 (PTI) BJP's Manipur unit on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the public by using unparliamentary terms such as "vote chor", and asserted that citizens were fully aware of the opposition’s past record of electoral malpractice.

Addressing a press conference at state party headquarters, Manipur unit vice-president N Nimbus told reporters, "The venom spread by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will not last long as the people have already awakened. Congress has been using derogatory terms like ‘vote chor’ to mislead the public, but people know who actually engaged in unfair practices during previous elections." He said, "The allegations against the BJP are baseless and reflects the growing frustration within the opposition." Nimbus added, "Development initiatives under the NDA government had visibly improved people's lives. Unable to match these achievements, Congress was resorting to accusations of electoral malpractice." He further said that the grand old party has lost credibility because of scams during its tenure from 2004 to 2014.

Echoing similar views, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary K Sarat Kumar said the Congress has been completely rejected by people, and Modi's vision of a "Congress-mukt Bharat" would gain further momentum in the upcoming elections in various states.

"BJP will win the Assembly polls with a huge margin in Bihar and West Bengal," he added.