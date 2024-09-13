Manipur BJP denies report of party office closure under central leaders’ diktat

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) The BJP’s Manipur unit on Friday rejected media reports claiming that the party’s head office in the state was closed down following instructions from central leaders.

Fewer people are visiting the party office in Imphal because of the ongoing curfew, BJP general secretary K Sarat Kumar Singh said.

"We deny the media report claiming that central leaders have asked us to close down the party office. The party's state office-bearers have not received any such directive. There is no question of BJP head office in Imphal closing down," Singh told reporters.

A report in a section of the media claimed that BJP central leaders directed the state party unit to shut down the party office following tense situation in the state.

"Party workers are honouring the curfew clamped by the state government. That is why the number of visitors to the party office has reduced. Following consultation with party leaders, various changes in entry to the party office have also been implemented in view of the curfew," Singh said.

Curfew has been imposed on September 10 in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts following student protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants. PTI COR NN