Manipur BJP discusses future roadmap amid expected visit of senior party leaders

Imphal, Nov 10 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the BJP on Monday held a meeting of its office bearers to deliberate on the party’s future roadmap and organisational action plan, even as senior national leaders are expected to visit the state later this week.

State BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said in a post on X that she chaired the meeting of state office bearers and morcha presidents at the party’s state headquarters, Thambal Sanglen.

"Chaired a meeting of State Office Bearers and Morcha Presidents of BJP Manipur at Thambal Sanglen," she posted, adding that the meeting "discussed the future roadmap and action plans to strengthen the organisation and serve the people more effectively." Party sources said the meeting also discussed on the upcoming visit of BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra.

The two leaders are expected to visit the state later this week to discuss on government formation, the source said. PTI COR MNB