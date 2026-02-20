Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte dies at 61; PM says he dedicated his life towards societal progress

Churahandpur/ Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra said.

The 61-year-old leader, a former minister belonging to the Zomi tribal community, hailed from Pherzawl district.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the MLA dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being.

Valte had been battling with serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment. After nearly two years of treatment there, Valte returned home to Churachandpur, accompanied by his wife, in April last year.

On 7 February, his health condition suddenly worsened, and he was taken to the national capital the next day via an air ambulance, his family said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Pu Vungzagin Valte loved serving people and he dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being. He distinguished himself as an active MLA. His passing is very saddening. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters in this sad hour.” In a post on X, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of MLA of Thanlon Assembly Constituency, Pu Vungzagin Valte. His passing is not only a great loss to his family and loved ones, but also to the people of Thanlon and the entire state of Manipur." Valte dedicated his life to public service and stood committed to the welfare of his constituents, Keisham added.

He was first elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2012 from the Thanlon seat. Five years later, Valte got elected again on a BJP ticket and became a minister for the general administration and transport departments, according to the Manipur website. He was re-elected to the Assembly in 2022.

The state BJP also condoled Valte’s death.

"We heard about his passing away at a hospital in Gurugram and are deeply shocked. We stand by his family during this hard time. His lifelong service to the people of Manipur, especially to the Kuki-Zo community, and his courage in the face of adversity, and his commitment to public welfare will always be remembered," a state BJP spokesperson said.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand met Valte when he was brought to Imphal airport before being taken to Delhi earlier this month, and had extended his best wishes to him.

Khemchand had said, "We sincerely pray for Shri Valte's early recovery and his return to active public service in the service of the people. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family." PTI COR NN