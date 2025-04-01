Manipur BJP MLAs seek review of 2001 census, NRC implementation before delimitation

Imphal, Apr 1 (PTI) BJP MLAs of Manipur on Tuesday sought a “review” of the 2001 Census and implementation of the NRC before carrying out delimitation exercise in the state.

The party’s legislators held a meeting to discuss the Supreme Court's order to the Centre to carry out the delimitation exercise in the state within three months.

The demand for a review of the 2001 census came days after 13 other parties urged the Centre to defer the delimitation exercise in the state until the “errors” in the headcount that year are rectified.

“In connection with delimitation, we want what the people want. First, the 2001 census needs to be reviewed," senior BJP MLA Konthoujam Govindas told reporters after the meeting.

To a question, Govindas who is a former minister said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is also a major issue for delimitation.

The COCOMI, an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations of Manipur, recently objected to the delimitation move before implementation of the NRC in the restive state, claiming that without removal of illegal immigrants, any such process would be detrimental to indigenous people.

Delimitation is scheduled for the entire country in 2026.

Asked about the proposals being made by the BJP in connection with delimitation, another party MLA Yumnam Khemchand said, "The draft is being prepared." The Supreme Court on March 17 granted three months to the Centre for carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam.

The Centre had informed the top court while consultations were underway for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing violence in Manipur made the situation not conducive for the exercise.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups who are the majority in the hill areas since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Of the total 37 BJP MLAs in the state, 12 attended Tuesday’s meeting held at the state headquarters to discuss the issue of delimitation. All of the 12 are from the Imphal Valley region.

Asked about the low turnout at the meeting, a senior BJP leader told PTI: "It was convened hurriedly and many MLAs are out of station. However, all BJP MLAs support implementation of NRC and review of 2001 census before delimitation." Earlier on March 25, at least 13 political parties also convened a meeting on the delimitation exercise.

It was resolved at that meeting that no delimitation should be conducted till the “errors” in the 2001 Census are rectified, NPP state president Y Joykumar had told reporters after the meeting.

The BJP and the Congress stayed away from the meeting, which was attended by representatives of NPP, JD(U), CPI(M), RPI (Athawale), Manipur Peoples’ Party, CPI, TMC, AAP, NCP(SCP), Shiv Sena, BSP, Forward Bloc, and RSP. PTI COR NN