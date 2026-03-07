Manipur cabinet discusses measures to strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency: CM

Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said his cabinet discussed administrative measures aimed at strengthening governance and improving operational efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Lossi Dikho, along with ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh. Senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, also attended the meeting.

Singh, in a post on Facebook, said the meeting at the CM secretariat deliberated on key matters concerning governance and administration.

"The cabinet discussed important administrative measures aimed at strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring effective delivery of services for the welfare and overall development of the people of Manipur," he said.

Singh also reiterated that the state government remains committed to responsive, transparent, and people-centric governance. PTI COR ACD