Manipur car bomb blast: NIA files charge sheet against two accused

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two accused, including the key conspirator, in last year's Manipur car bomb blast case in which three people were injured, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The agency filed the charge sheet before a special NIA court in Manipur's Bishnupur on Friday, it said.

The explosion, triggered by a bomb planted in a Mahindra Scorpio, took place on a bridge adjoining Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta area, along Tiddim road (NH-02), in Kwakta ward no. 07 (KMC), Bishnupur on June 21, 2023. Three people were injured in the blast which damaged the bridge, an electric pole, electrical assets and surrounding houses.

Mohammed Noor Hussain alias Tomba alias Mohammed Nur Hasan and Seiminlun Gangte alias Minlun, who was identified as the key conspirator, were arrested in connection with the blast.

"The NIA on Friday charge-sheeted two accused, including the main conspirator, in the June 2023 Kwatka (Manipur) vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case, in which three persons were injured and several public and private properties were damaged," the statement said.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The NIA's investigation in the case led to the arrest of Hussain on October 16 last year. It was found that he drove the SUV in which the IED had been planted and parked it on the bridge in Kwakta, while his co-passenger initiated the detonating mechanism of the IED, it said.

Gangte was arrested on November 2, 2023.

According to the NIA, Gangte, along with his accomplices, conspired to blow up the bridge with the intent to strike terror and to cut off the movement of security forces, people and supply of commodities.

To accomplish this, Gangte recruited his associates to conduct a reconnaissance of the area and to execute the explosion, it added.

Further investigation is underway to trace other absconding accused in the case, the NIA said.

At least 219 people have been killed in the ethnic strife that erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. PTI AKV DIV DIV