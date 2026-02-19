Manipur Central Jail warder arrested for helping inmates with mobile phones

Imphal (PTI): A warder of the Manipur Central Jail was arrested for allegedly helping prisoners get access to mobile phones, police said on Thursday.

The arrested warder was identified as Sahid Shah (35) of Kairang Mayai Leikai, they said.

He was allegedly illegally helping inmates, including those facing stringent UAPA cases, to make and receive phone calls, they added.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Heingang police station in Imphal East district, police said.

Multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from Shah, who was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

It has been established that he has received money from inmates through UPI, they claimed.

An investigation is underway to identify other persons involved, police said.