Manipur chief secretary reviews health infrastructure in hill districts

Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi on Wednesday reviewed the health infrastructure in the hill districts of the state.

A release from the department of information and public relations (DIPR) stated that deputy commissioners and chief medical officers from the hill districts presented reports highlighting challenges such as shortages of human resources, infrastructure gaps, ambulance availability, and difficulties faced by health facilities operating under public-private partnership (PPP) schemes.

The chief secretary instructed the special secretary (Health & Family Welfare) and director of health services to develop a plan to optimise the deployment of available healthcare personnel, including specialists, medical officers, nurses, and technicians.

He also emphasised the need for a strategic plan to establish blood banks in districts lacking such facilities.

Joshi further directed officials to review the performance of health facilities in their districts, assess ongoing projects, and prepare a comprehensive plan to secure funds for the construction of buildings for primary health sub-centres (PHSCs), primary health centres (PHCs), and community health centres (CHCs) facing infrastructure shortages. PTI COR MNB