Manipur chief secretary visits Churachandpur, takes stock of situation

Churachandpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Manipur chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Monday visited Churachandpur district and took stock of the law and order situation, officials said.

During the visit, Singh held discussions with representatives of civil society organisations of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to understand local concerns, it added.

Singh also held talks with security officials to get a first-hand knowledge about the prevailing situation in the district, the statement added.

Singh, who was accompanied by DGP Rajiv Singh, interacted with administration officials and medical students.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Council and its frontal organisations, during a meeting with the chief secretary, raised political and developmental concerns.

In a press statement, the council said during the meeting at Churachandpur DC office, it demanded extension of Suspension of Operations (SoO) and resumption of talks with such groups for stability.

It also demanded construction of an airport and protection for displaced persons, including their properties, and providing adequate compensation.

The council also demanded introduction of PG courses, strengthening of MGNREGA funding and ensuring that essential supplies reached them.

The council said the chief secretary assured them of sincere efforts to restore and improve the situation. PTI COR MNB