Manipur chief secy meets CSOs in Kangpokpi district, bats for mutual cooperation

Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) Newly appointed Manipur chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Thursday met leaders of civil society organisations (CSOs), medical and education officials in Kangpokpi district and stressed the importance of collaboration and mutual cooperation, officials said.

He sought suggestions from CSOs on feasible solutions to the problems faced by the people and assured that the government is committed to resolving the issues.

The meeting served as a platform for open communication and collaboration between the government and various organisations, an official statement said.

Singh was accompanied by DGP Rajiv Singh and commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar. PTI COR MNB