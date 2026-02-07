Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normalcy after 2 days of protests

Imphal/Churachandpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Normalcy began returning to parts of Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday morning after two days of protests, police said.

The violent protests began on Thursday after three BJP legislators from the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities joined Meitei MLAs to form a government in the ethnic strife-hit state.

MLA Nemcha Kipgen joined the Y Khemchand Singh-led government as deputy chief minister, while L M Khaute and N Sanate supported her.

The demonstrations were largely confined to the stretch between Tuibong and Kangvai in Churachandpur town, unlike earlier instances when disturbances had spread across the district headquarters, police said.

While most areas of Churachandpur town witnessed resumption of business activities, several shops in the Tuibong area remained closed, they said.

Additional security forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Two tribal bodies had imposed a "total shutdown" in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, while rallies were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, alleging that the legislators betrayed their community.

The Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding a separate administrative unit for them, as the violence that broke out in May 2023 deeply divided the state on ethnic lines, with members of the two communities not venturing into each other's areas.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. The state had been under President's Rule for one year, before Singh took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Council, the apex body of the Zomi tribe, stated that all 10 MLAs belonging to the Kuki, Zomi and Hmar communities are responsible and accountable for the formation of the government in Manipur.

"We would like to make it clear to the general public that the two Zomi MLAs who reside within the Zomi area shall be dealt with exclusively by the Zomi community, and no outsider shall attempt to intrude into their personal lives or property," it said in a statement issued on Friday.

Any defaulter shall bear the consequences at their own risk and the Zomi Council shall not be held responsible, it said.

"The Zomi Council appeals to the central government to expedite political talks for an immediate political solution. We appreciate the strict vigilance exercised by the police, security forces and village volunteers to ensure peace to our communities," the release said. PTI CORR TR SOM TR RBT