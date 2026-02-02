Manipur civil society groups urge Amit Shah to provide details on pact with Kuki militants

Imphal, Feb 2 (PTI) Two civil society organisations in Manipur on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide details of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact by the central and state governments with Kuki-Zo militant groups.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on September 4 last year signed the SoO agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions, under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

In a memorandum sent to Shah through the Lok Bhavan, the Indigenous People's Forum, Manipur (IPFM) and the Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) sought to know "the status and implementation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which was entered into in 2008 as a measure to restore peace and stability in the state." The pact, signed with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF), was extended in the interest of peace and stability, with certain modifications intended to tighten monitoring and compliance, the statement said, adding: “In this context, we humbly seek clarity on whether these modifications have been fully implemented." “It is a matter of grave public concern that armed militants continue to be seen moving freely with sophisticated weapons in several parts of the state. It is imperative to clearly establish whether such individuals belong to recognised SoO groups.

“If they are SoO cadres, such actions constitute a serious violation of the SoO agreement and must invite immediate and visible action. If they are not SoO cadres, then firm and prompt action under the law becomes unavoidable," it said.

The memorandum said that, as per available government records, a total of 2,167 cadres belonging to various SoO groups are accommodated in designated camps across five districts of Manipur.

These camps are located in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Pherzawl districts.

It said, "We fear that continued ambiguity or perceived inaction in enforcing the SoO conditions risks eroding public confidence in lawful authority.... We humbly urge your good office to consider a comprehensive, transparent and time-bound review of the SOO embedded framework and its enforcement.” Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. The state has been under the President's Rule since February last year.