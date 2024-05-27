Manipur class 10 examination results announced, pass percentage 93.03

Imphal: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur on Monday declared the results of the class 10 examination with 93.03 per cent of students clearing the test.

Advertisment

The pass percentage of 93.03 per cent this year, is the highest in the last ten years, an official said.

The pass percentage of boys was 93.07 while that of girls was 93.00 per cent.

A total of 37,547 students appeared in the examination of which 34,931 students cleared the exam, the official said.

Advertisment

For the first time in Manipur, grades were awarded to students and no merit list was announced.

The state cabinet had earlier this year approved the implementation of the grading system.

Tengnoupal district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.65 per cent while Jiribam district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 50.71 per cent.