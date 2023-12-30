Manipur CM announces several schemes for students, women, sportspersons

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday announced that several welfare schemes promoting sports, improving education, and providing assistance to women will be launched in January.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "To promote sports, Khungang Ama, Sanabung Ama (one village, one playground) scheme will be launched on January 1. In the first phase, one playground will be constructed in each of the 60 assembly constituencies." He added, "The Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme will be introduced for sportspersons who are unable to achieve global and national recognitions and government jobs. Under this scheme, players will receive skill development training and financial assistance to support their livelihood." Singh said the Ima Nongthang Leima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme will provide Rs 500 per month to women above 40 years who are not benefiting from any government scheme.

The chief minister also announced a scheme for improving schools and colleges.

He said, "Under the School Fagathansi 2.0 (Let's improve schools), two schools will be selected in each constituency and provided with additional infrastructure, including smart classrooms. This will help students who cannot afford to go to private schools." "Similarly, under College Fagathansi (Let's improve colleges), 20 selected colleges will receive Rs 2.5 crore to enhance infrastructure and teaching capabilities," Singh added.

Additionally, Singh declared financial packages for displaced individuals who lost their homes due to violence and are yet to return.

Singh explained, "Starting in January, the previously announced grant of Rs 1 lakh for displaced families whose houses were burned will be distributed. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 25,000 in the first instalment and the rest later." "For displaced individuals who have been unable to return home for almost eight months, we will provide Rs 5 lakh for temporary houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-permanent houses, and Rs 10 lakh for permanent houses through the respective District Collectors," he said.

To revive the economy, Singh said, "Under the Chief Minister's Farmer Livelihood Scheme, unused land will be utilised for agricultural and horticultural production."