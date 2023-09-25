Manipur CM appeals to indigenous communities to 'continue to live as one'

Imphal, Sep 25 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday appealed to the indigenous communities of the state "to continue to live as one" and assured that the state government's crack down on illegal drug business will not stop.

He said the present turmoil in the state is unfortunate as Churachandpur, parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts continue to remain disturbed.

He made the remarks at a public function after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects worth around Rs 196 crore at Khouphum in Naga-dominated hill district of Noney.

"We are trying hard to improve the situation. The indigenous communities of the state should continue to live as one and that the government will continue to fight poppy plantations and illegal drug business. The government is there to safeguard the lives and properties of people," he said.

He said the state is trying hard to help the affected people by providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces, opening national highways and lifting the ban on mobile internet.

"On March 15, 2017, the people gave the state a BJP-led government and with God's blessings and cooperation of the people, the first five years of the government passed-off peacefully without any bandhs and blockades. Unfortunately, due to Covid and some political instability, the government lost some two-and-a-half years in the previous term," he added.

He said the 'Go to Hills' programme of the government was launched to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley so that unity and equal development could be brought in the state.

Appreciating the natural beauty of Khouphum, Singh assured to develop a tourist circuit and a mothers' (Ima) market at the place.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included construction of football stadium at Khoupum (NEC) under YAS, rehabilitation and strengthening of Bishnupur-Nungba Road, construction of water supply scheme and Khongsang guest house near Khongsang railway station, among others. PTI COR MNB