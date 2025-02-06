Manipur CM arrives at Maha Kumbh for Sangam dip with cabinet colleagues

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived here on Thursday to participate in Maha Kumbh 2025.

Sharing a video on social media of his arrival, Singh described the grand event as a historic and rare spiritual opportunity.

The chief minister, along with his cabinet colleagues and legislators, will take a holy dip in the sacred waters at Triveni Sangam on Thursday.

Singh said, "Maha Kumbh is not just a fair but a grand confluence of Indian culture and faith." He emphasised that the event's divine aura and spiritual energy play a significant role in uniting the nation.

At the Maha Kumbh Mela, the chief minister met with his BJP colleague and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Joined by my Hon'ble cabinet colleagues and Hon'ble MLAs, we stand together in prayer, seeking divine blessings for our people and the nation. May this sacred gathering strengthen our collective spirit and guide us toward a brighter future," Singh posted on X.

Union minister Shripad Naik, who was also here for the Maha Kumbh, on Thursday emphasised that the mega fair "embodies the essence of Indian culture and Sanatan tradition".

He also recognised the immense challenge of organising such a grand event and commended the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its outstanding execution.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has integrated cutting-edge digital and modern facilities to enhance the Maha Kumbh experience. Digital information centres, a large-scale cleanliness drive, a robust security system and efficient transport arrangements have elevated the event's grandeur.

"Extensive surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras ensures stringent security measures," Naik said, according to a statement issued by the UP government.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Parayagraj and took a dip at Sangam. Earlier Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju among several others also visited the Maha Kumbh.

On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. On February 1, a delegation of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from different countries also arrived at the Maha Kumbh. Some of them took a holy dip.

On January 22, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by CM Adityanath had its official meeting at Maha Kumbh. Industry giants like Gautam Adani, celebrities from films, TV, sports fraternities and other walks of life including international artist Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay also made appearances at the Maha Kumbh.

According to the UP government, nearly 39 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh since January 13. The mega fair wraps up on February 26, Maha Shivratri day.

The three Amrit Snans of the Maha Kumbh are over but two more special bathings are scheduled for February 12 and 26. Authorities expect a major influx of pilgrims on these auspicious days.

A stampede on January 29 at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh led to the death of 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60. While police blamed overcrowding for the incident, the state government has ordered a judicial probe into the episode. PTI KIS KSS KSS