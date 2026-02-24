Manipur CM briefs Gadkari on road projects in state

Imphal, Feb 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and briefed him on the status of various road projects in the state, an official statement said.

Singh was accompanied by his two deputy chief ministers Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP and Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Singh briefed Gadkari on the status of various road projects in the state and requested the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister to give special attention to the state's proposal for an elevated highway and the strengthening of national highways in the state, it said.

Gadkari also assured all possible help to the state from his ministry and added that the proposals submitted by the state government will be considered positively, the statement added. PTI COR RG