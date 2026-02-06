Manipur CM calls for calm amid protests in Kuki-majority areas

Imphal, Feb 6 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday appealed to all concerned to remain calm and not to resort to violence, as protests were staged in Kuki-majority districts over the participation of MLAs from the community in the formation of a popular government in the state.

Singh, who was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday, made the appeal after chairing a cabinet meeting at the CM Secretariat here to discuss the prevailing situation in the northeastern state.

Normal life in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district was affected after two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown", while protesters in three hill districts staged a rally against the participation of three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the formation of the popular government in the state, alleging that the legislators betrayed the community.

On Thursday evening, a mob clashed with security forces in Churachandpur district amid protests over Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen, joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister.

In a social media post, Singh said, "Chaired a review meeting with Hon’ble Ministers and senior officials this evening at my Secretariat to take stock of the prevailing situation and to take necessary decisions for containing the unrest." The chief minister also said that there is no scope for any community to lose hope.

“Compassion remains our guiding principle, and the prospects for a better life for all are not jeopardised. I earnestly appeal to everyone to remain calm and to act in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and not to resort to violence," Singh said.

Effigies of Kipgen and two other legislators, LM Khaute and N Sanate, who belong to Zo and Hmar communities, were also burnt in Churachandpur district. All three are ruling BJP MLAs. Protest rallies were also held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) had on Thursday asserted that these MLAs violated the January 13 Lungthu Resolution, in which it was decided that the community members would take part in government formation only if there was a written assurance from the central and state authorities that there would be a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

Manipur witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President's Rule in February last year.

Amid a demand by the Kuki-Zo leaders for a separate administrative unit for the community, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, after the Centre revoked the President’s Rule. Kipgen and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

Hmar tribe MLA N Sanate was part of a BJP-led NDA team that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation in the state. Another Kuki Zo MLA, L M Khaute, was also part of the team. PTI COR NN