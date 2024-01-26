Manipur CM calls for unity and peace

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said members of all communities from each district, except Churachandpur, took part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Manipur Rifles ground here.

Singh acknowledged that the student community's participation was lower compared to previous years but expressed optimism that it will improve next year.

Singh conveyed his best wishes to the people of his state and the country on the occasion of Republic Day.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that under his guidance, the country had become a world superpower.

During his address, the CM expressed gratitude to government officials, police and all attendees for their presence during such a critical time.

Singh stressed the need to respect one another and refrain from infringing on each other's rights.

He acknowledged the unfortunate events that had occurred in the state but called for unity and peace. PTI COR MNB