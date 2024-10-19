Manipur CM commends state police on Raising Day

Imphal, Oct 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the state police on occasion of its Raising Day on Saturday.

Advertisment

Manipur Police celebrated its 133rd Raising Day on Saturday.

"On the momentous occasion of the 133rd Raising Day of the Manipur Police, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brave officers and personnel," he said in a post on X.

"Today, we celebrate not only your achievements but also the enduring values of courage, integrity, and duty that define the Manipur Police. May you continue to serve with the same spirit and determination in the years to come," Singh added. PTI COR ACD