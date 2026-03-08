Manipur CM condemns TMC govt for showing 'blatant disrespect' to President Murmu

Imphal, Mar 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday condemned the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for showing "blatant disrespect" to President Droupadi Murmu and ignoring established protocol during her Siliguri visit.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The utter disregard for constitutional propriety displayed by the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal by showing blatant disrespect to the President of India and ignoring established protocol is deeply condemnable." President Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

The Manipur CM said, "Such conduct is not merely irresponsible; it is profoundly shameful and reflects the growing arrogance and declining standard of governance of TMC. Institutions and constitutional offices must always be treated with the highest regard, irrespective of political differences." He said what makes the incident even more distressing is that it occurred during a programme involving our tribal brothers and sisters, and the dignity of the office of the President of India must never be compromised under any circumstances.

He called on to respect constitutional institutions as they are the foundation of democracy, and any deviation from the principle is unacceptable.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also called the incident "outrageous and deeply condemnable".

The former CM said he joins "Fellow Indians in mourning this grave injustice", adding President Murmu's "words of hurt and dismay, spoken with the dignity and strength she represents, reflect the pain felt by millions across the nation." He also said, "The disregard shown by the TMC government in West Bengal marks a shameful low, undermining not just the highest office of the land but also the spirit of our nation's tribal heritage. The sanctity of the Presidency must remain above all politics". PTI COR RG