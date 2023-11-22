Manipur CM congratulates Loktak Development Authority for cleaning Khordak channel

Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has congratulated the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for successfully cleaning the Khordak Channel, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining the ecological equilibrium of this wetland.

Taking to X, Singh said the significance of Khordak channel in the state's Bishnupur district "lies in its pivotal role in regulating water flow, sustaining a delicate balance that supports both local communities and a diverse array of plant and animal life. This accomplishment is a significant step towards realising my cherished dream of restoring Loktak Lake to its pristine, untarnished grandeur." "The preservation of Loktak Lake is not just a governmental initiative but a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of each community," he added.

Singh also thanked the communities of Thanga, Khordak, Nongmaikhong and Laphupat Tera and LDA chairman Asnikumar Singh for their unwavering support in the conservation efforts.

"As we celebrate this milestone, I want to emphasise the importance of continued collaboration. Loktak Lake is a precious natural treasure that deserves our utmost care. I urge every citizen to join hands in the ongoing conservation initiatives, as your support is instrumental in achieving our shared goal of ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment," he added. PTI COR MNB