Manipur CM congratulates PM Modi for Maharashtra poll victory

Imphal, Nov 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and all the winning candidates for the saffron party’s resounding victories in the Maharashtra assembly polls and expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for their "massive support" to the BJP.

"As the people of Maharashtra have chosen the BJP-led Mahayuti today, the resounding landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 reflects the nation's steadfast march towards a Viksit Bharat" Singh posted on X.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji, the winning candidates, karyakartas, and supporters for this decisive victory. I also express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for their massive support to the BJP", Singh added. PTI COR MNB