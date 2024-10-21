Manipur CM discusses highway projects with Gadkari

Imphal, Oct 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that he held discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to accelerate the ongoing highway projects in the state.

Singh said that new projects will soon be launched to further enhance infrastructure development across the region.

"Engaged in a productive discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to address challenges and accelerate the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East, held today in New Delhi,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Singh also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari for their guidance and “unwavering commitment” to the growth of the North East. PTI COR NN