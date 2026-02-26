Manipur CM discusses state's industrial prospects with Union minister

Imphal, Feb 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday held a meeting with Union minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma to discuss the state's industrial development prospects.

In a post on X, Singh said the MoS for Heavy Industries and Steel called on him at the state secretariat and described the interaction as "cordial, productive and forward-looking".

The CM said he highlighted Manipur's potential in the heavy industries sector, which could significantly contribute to economic growth, industrial expansion and large-scale employment generation in the state.

The Union minister shared his perspectives and assured continued support for strengthening Manipur's industrial ecosystem, he said.

"We remain committed to accelerating sustainable industrial development for the progress and prosperity of Manipur," he added.

Varma is visiting the state to oversee the implementation of central schemes and projects. PTI CORR SOM