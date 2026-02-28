Manipur CM flags off 33 maternity ambulances

Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday flagged off 33 ambulances to strengthen maternity healthcare services, according to an official statement.

The ambulances have been funded by the North Eastern Council, it said.

The flagging-off ceremony took place ahead of the launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive against cervical cancer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

Singh visited the registration counter, vaccination room and observation room at JNIMS, interacting with doctors, nurses and beneficiaries. He also handed over a vaccination certificate to a girl who received the HPV vaccine.

The vaccine protects against infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus, the leading cause of cervical cancer -- one of the most common cancers among women. The single-dose vaccine is being administered to girls aged 14-15 years as part of the nationwide drive, launched by PM Narendra Modi. PTI CORR SOM