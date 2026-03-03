Manipur CM flags off national integration tour

Imphal, Mar 3 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday flagged off a national integration tour organised by the Assam Rifles for youths of the state.

Under the tour, 24 youths from various communities of Manipur will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Mumbai, officials said. The tour was flagged off from Keithelmanbi.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to Assam Rifles for their continuous service to the state, especially for their humanitarian efforts in safely shifting over 47,000 people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities during times of unrest.

He further lauded the force for organising such initiatives that integrate the youths of the state and urged the elders of the state to forgive one another and guide the younger generation towards a harmonious and peaceful future.

Participants will be visiting Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Mumbai, and Kolkata during the tour.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "The national integration tour is a significant initiative aimed at fostering unity through exposure, understanding, and shared experiences. By visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, our youth will have the opportunity to witness the diverse cultural landscapes, developmental strides, and rich traditions that define the spirit of India." He said, "such initiatives broaden perspectives, nurture mutual respect, and strengthen the emotional bond that unites our great nation" and called for "young minds to appreciate diversity, embrace inclusivity, and contribute meaningfully to the continued progress and integration of India." PTI COR RG