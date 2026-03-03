Manipur CM flags off National Integration Tour, interacts with Kuki students

Imphal, Mar 3 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday flagged off a national integration tour from Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district, and interacted with Kuki students present on the occasion.

At the launch of the tour, during which 24 youths from different communities of the state would be visiting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Mumbai to spread the message of harmony, Singh asked the Kuki students whether they had food.

During the interactive session with youths participating in the tour, the chief minister asked the Kuki youths in their dialect: 'Bu na neh tah am?' (Have you eaten food?). Came the reply from the six Kuki youths: 'Ka Ne Tai' (We have taken food), an official statement said.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusiveness, a group was formed comprising one member from each community, and a flag was handed over to them to represent collective harmony and shared identity, it said.

In an X post, the CM said, "Pleasure to flag off the National Integration Tour (NIT) group comprising 24 young participants from different communities today at the 33 Assam Rifles, Keithel Manbi Garrison, in the gracious presence of the IG Assam Rifles (South) and other distinguished dignitaries." The National Integration Tour is a significant initiative aimed at fostering unity through exposure, understanding, and shared experiences, he said.

"By visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, our youth will have the opportunity to witness the diverse cultural landscapes, developmental strides, and rich traditions that define the spirit of India," the CM added.

"I was glad to distribute travel kits to the touring members and interact with them on the various dimensions of the journey ahead. Such initiatives broaden perspectives, nurture mutual respect, and strengthen the emotional bond that unites our great nation. May this tour inspire our young minds to appreciate diversity, embrace inclusivity, and contribute meaningfully to the continued progress and integration of India," he added. PTI COR ACD