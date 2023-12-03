Manipur CM hails BJP's win in three states

Imphal, Dec 3 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing BJP karyakartas, Singh said, "Manipur issue had rocked Parliament. The opposition had even moved a no confidence motion against the government. In several election campaigns in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the issue of ethnic strife-hit Manipur was raised. It worried me and I could not even sleep properly." "Truth however has prevailed. I am very happy for BJP's victory in the assembly polls in the three states. I am sure Modi and the BJP will win in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Modi is certain to become the prime minister for third consecutive time," he added.

Singh attributed the success of the party to Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. MNB