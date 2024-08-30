Manipur CM has no moral authority to speak on West Bengal situation: TMC's Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose slammed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over his comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the protests against the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

Ghose said he had no "moral authority" to comment on West Bengal in view of the situation in Manipur.

In an interview with PTI, the Manipur chief minister took a dig at his West Bengal counterpart over her handling of the situation after the doctor's rape and murder and subsequent protests.

Ghose, however, pointed out the situation in Manipur, claiming thousands continue to suffer in relief camps.

"Unlike the Manipur CM, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has consistently put ‘justice’ for the rape and murder victim above all else," Ghose told PTI.

"The Kolkata Police cracked this case in 24 hours. Contrast this with Manipur where even after 18 months, thousands of people are suffering in relief camps, more than 220 people have died in ethnic violence and police never filed FIRs for months," she said.

"The Manipur CM has no moral right, no moral authority to speak on Bengal when he has completely failed over the last 18 months to provide hope and relief to his people. We are committed to women’s safety. But the BJP only wants to play violent politics with rape," she said.

In an interview with PTI, the Manipur CM had slammed Banerjee, saying, "The attitude that she (Mamata Banerjee) showed as a CM... initially in the case didn't impress everyone. What happened to a doctor inside a hospital... It is a heinous crime." He said instead of taking action and arresting those responsible, Banerjee was "attending rallies".

He also raised objection to Banerjee's remarks where she said, "If Bengal burns, so will Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi...", and said it was not right for a chief minister to "provoke".

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 220 people, including members of both communities and security personnel, have been killed in the violence.