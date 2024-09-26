Manipur CM inaugurates two branches of Manipur State Cooperative Bank

Imphal, Sep 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday announced the opening of two new branches of the Manipur State Cooperative Bank in Mayang Imphal and Moirang, highlighting their potential to enhance banking accessibility in the region.

During the inaugural function held virtually, Singh noted that over the past five years, the cooperative bank has provided collateral-free credit amounting to Rs 17 crore to 1,195 women self-help groups (SHGs) and supported state government startups with Rs 15 crore.

Emphasising the significance of grassroots banking services, he said, "The two branches will now provide a wide range of banking services, including savings and loan facilities, thereby improving financial accessibility in the region." Singh also urged the establishment of a disciplined culture around loan repayments and encouraged bank authorities to develop strategies to assist those living in relief camps. PTI COR MNB