Manipur CM interacts with Hmar IDPs in Jiribam district

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Hmar community in violence-hit Jiribam district and urged people to remain calm and united.

During his interaction, which included relatives of Zosangkim, a 31-year-old Hmar woman killed in November 2024 amid the ethnic conflict in Jiribam district, Singh stressed the need for reconciliation.

"We need to find out why we are not able to come together. First of all, we are all human beings, then we are Indians. Then again, we are Manipuris, but we are not calling ourselves that," he said.

He also said, "We need to think about our younger generation and must keep ourselves calm." During his visit to the district, Khemchand also paid tributes and homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Punyatithi at the PWD Guest House, Jiribam.

In a post on X, Khemchand said, "Reaffirm our commitment to uphold his ideals of Antyodaya and dedicated public service. I am confident that this visit to Jiribam will further strengthen administrative coordination and advance our collective resolve towards people-centric governance, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas." PTI COR MNB